Coast.Cab passenger app is a simple and convenient way to book a car on-demand or in-advance. With just a couple of taps on your app, the closest driver will come and get you in minutes.
Check out the apps features below:
HIGH QUALITY ONDEMAND OR INADVANCE RIDES IN MOMENTS
Book in seconds and your car is on its way
Enjoy 24/7 ondemand or inadvance booking service
STAY CONNECTED WITH YOUR DRIVERS ALONG THE WAY
Message or call your drivers when he is on the way
Always know where your driver is with the real time map
RELIABLE ESTIMATION AND SECURE, HASSLE-FREE PAYMENT
Know how much the ride is in advance
Pay easily within your app, no surge pricing
EASILY MANAGE YOUR TRANSACTION HISTORY
Review all your personal bookings in a snap
Have receipts sent to your email for better management
To get more information about Coast.Cab passenger app, please visit: http://www.coast.cab
If you have questions about this app or would like to provide feedback, please email us at: support@coast.cab