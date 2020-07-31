Coast.Cab passenger app is a simple and convenient way to book a car on-demand or in-advance. With just a couple of taps on your app, the closest driver will come and get you in minutes.

Check out the apps features below:

HIGH QUALITY ONDEMAND OR INADVANCE RIDES IN MOMENTS

Book in seconds and your car is on its way

Enjoy 24/7 ondemand or inadvance booking service

STAY CONNECTED WITH YOUR DRIVERS ALONG THE WAY

Message or call your drivers when he is on the way

Always know where your driver is with the real time map

RELIABLE ESTIMATION AND SECURE, HASSLE-FREE PAYMENT

Know how much the ride is in advance

Pay easily within your app, no surge pricing

EASILY MANAGE YOUR TRANSACTION HISTORY

Review all your personal bookings in a snap

Have receipts sent to your email for better management

To get more information about Coast.Cab passenger app, please visit: http://www.coast.cab

If you have questions about this app or would like to provide feedback, please email us at: support@coast.cab