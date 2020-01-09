Clue Catcher: Idioms and Expressions provides multiple opportunities to learn and practice the strategies of using context to improve understanding. Users of this app will learn how to identify the words and phrases that are meaningful and contribute to a better understanding of a idiom or the meaning of other non-literal expressions. This time-saving application covers 125 common idioms. It is ideal for differentiated instruction necessary for Response-to-Intervention (RTI) and for addressing Individualized Education Plan (IEP) goals. Speech-Language Pathologists, Reading Specialists, Special Educators, ENL Teachers, and Classroom Teachers will find that this tool is incredibly valuable in helping to teach the skills and strategies to help improve comprehension and overall communication skills as it pertains to idiomatic language.

Clue Catcher: Idioms & Expressions lets you ...

-view the idiom or expression both in isolation and within a content rich sentence or short passage

-highlight the keywords within a sentence that will help a student to generate an appropriate definition

-select a Think Clue which will guide the student through higher-level critical thinking skills which will help them relate to the idiom or expression in a way that is meaningful

-select the best choice from three options

-keep track of correct and incorrect responses, for progress monitoring and data collection purposes

-set up individual students

-discontinue and pick up at a later time, without losing your data

-ideal for group or individual instruction