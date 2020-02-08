Welcome to the new Club Mission & Tunnel app!

Our new app combines the legendary Leeds based UK Super-Club, Mission & it's next-door venue, Tunnel; one of the cities hottest venues.

Your new Club Mission & Tunnel app experience includes the following features;-

-Daily Shake and Win prizes, from free bar tabs to discounted drinks.

-Book a booth in our newly renovated venues!

-Check out the biggest events throughout the year, including Breakfast Club, Teatro, MILF, Grim Up North & Double Dutch.

-We've sourced some incredible offers for you to enjoy; from Food, Fashion, Hotels and Fitness, we've got something to please everyone!

-Get to know the DJs at Club Mission & Tunnel

-Take a look at the daily events at both Club Mission & Tunnel

Mission is recognised as one of the best house clubs in the UK. Housed in six railway arches, the club has an amazing underground feel which creates an electric atmosphere for the clubbing faithful who travel the length and breadth of the country to attend its nights.

Enjoy!