With the Club Connect app, you can easily share your way to success with tools that create word-of-mouth buzz and complement belly-to-belly efforts! Connect with new contacts and interact with your team by sharing exclusive, corporate approved tools. Youll have a vast array of marketing materials like videos, images, and more all right at your fingertips! The powerful, yet beautifully simple design, along with compelling tools, makes growing your business simpler than ever.

NextStep: Get your business rolling by following simple step-by-step notifications and actions. These steps will guide you through using the app and starting your business!

Contacts: Choose how to sync and manage your contacts. Swipe to sort them by interest level. You can make connections, add notes, or check out the Contact Feed to see the tools you've shared and contact actions.

Tools: It has never been easier to share information about your products and opportunity via SMS text, email, or social media.

Simply choose tools specifically designed to promote your business and share them with a contact. You'll receive a notification when contacts view a tool so you know exactly when to follow up! No data connection? No problem! Simply download tools such as videos in the app beforehand for offline playback.

Feed: Keep track of everything youve shared and see what your contacts have viewed with notifications. You can even swipe notifications to mark them as a Re-minder. News also brings all of the latest announcements and social posts from corporate straight to you in one convenient place!

Business: Access helpful links to build your business.

Settings: Our simple Share Setup will help you upload a profile picture, define your 'why' in your bio, and add other info that will help contacts connect with you and learn more about your business and products. You can also configure notifications, watch QuickTips to learn about the app, and more.