Clover Memo is a memo pad application that can be used to create handwritten notes and pressure/speed-sensitive high-quality drawings and paintings. Choose from a large library of brushes and presets, or create your own!

If you use a stylus, please start by calibrating it in Gallery > Stylus > Calibration.

And set or disable cursor offset for use with a finger or stylus (Settings available in Gallery > Stylus: set to right or left-handed with stylus and without)

It is highly recommended that you click drag from the Gallery button up to the Options button to customise your preferences.

KEY FEATURES

- A wide assortment of brushes, suitable for professional-quality detail work and finishing!

- Make your own perfect brush that responds to your own touch

- Pressure-sensitive drawing and painting with stylus button support (e.g. Galaxy Note S-Pen, etc)

- Infinite undo/redo limited only by device memory

- Infinite-expand or fixed canvas sizing (For best results, don't exceed double the device's screen resolution)

- Eyedropper tool

- Standard drawing tools, palette with opacity settings and bookmarkable colours for easy access

- Transform, resize and rotate images

INTERFACE

- Go to Gallery > Options to set more preferences

- Customisable Clover interface - place hotkeys and button shortcuts wherever you want

- Set alpha/flow/colour and cursor circle appearance on a per-brush basis

- Pinch and stretch to zoom in and out

- Free rotate - press two fingers to the screen and turn

- Screen inversion

- Customise the background: Color, pattern, size, toggle BG zoom on/off

- Change the edit frame colour

LAYERS

- This version has two layers; an edit layer and an image layer that

you can switch between. Draw outlines on one layer, for example, and

colour on the other. Choose between different blending options such as

add, multiply, overlay and screen -- and many more

- Other layer functions: Paint over opacity adjustment, merge the edit

layer to the image layer, invert, inherit luminosity

REQUIREMENTS

- Android 2.1 or higher

- Two points of multi-touch

- Outside SD card

**TRIAL VERSION***

- Save 1000 files in up to 3 image galleries

- Colour palette saveslots: 5 (30 in full version)

- Clover customisable buttons: 15 (30 in full version)

- Export is locked to once daily (unlimited in full version)

NOTES

Clover Memo is for feature reduction version of the Clover Paint, made it easy to use even for beginners.

If you feel that lack of Note version features -- wanted many layers, cut and paste from the range selection and more advanced brush settings -- Please consider the purchase of Clover Paint.

this software is based in part on the work of the Independent JPEG Group