Cllese Viejo Lesbiano | Meme Cumbia Soundboard for Android

By Nirvana Meme Buttons Free

Developer's Description

By Nirvana Meme Buttons

The best application of dinosaur memes and the old lesbian just arrived. With this soundboard, you will have compiled the more than 20 versions of the cumbia meme in a single app, also arranged in a modern and attractive design of push buttons.

The operation of the keypad is simple: press on the sound button whose name you want to play to hear it, touch the arrow next to the name for the pro features.

This compilation of songs from the famous t-rex includes remix like:

* Help, faint, shut up old lesbian

* It's not Trump, nor Obama, it's she who doesn't love you

* It's not sugar , not lemon , it was he who cheated on me

* Help, pass out, there is no paper in the bathroom

* Help, a witch

* And the fault was not mine

* The oppressive state

* Bring me a coke

* You gave her your love and shelter but I love you as a friend she said

* It is she who is lying to you

And many others!

If this is not enough, you can access the following premium features:

- Share songs and sounds

- Download to the device

- Share application with your friends

Install this application now and enjoy the most complete cumbia remix collection of the old lesbian!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8.0

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 8.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

