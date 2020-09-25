The app is connected to a web panel at www.clickergo.com that allows you to manage the devices and establishments, and to have a global vision of the capacity of all the venues that you manage, consulting metrics and history, as well as graphics of the evolution of the capacity. It also allows you to generate public links to consult the capacity in real time, which you can publish on your website, distribute among your customers or provide to the state security forces if you need it.

The app notifies you when the capacity limit is being reached, showing the person attending a colour code that simplifies the decision making process.

You can have a single terminal or connect several, so that everyone shares the capacity information with each other.

Clicker & Go is designed to be used in all kind of establishments, such as bars or restaurants; shops and shopping centres; office buildings or public entities; parks, gardens or beaches; discotheques or concert halls; and in short, any establishment that needs to have a capacity control.