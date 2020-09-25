Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Clicker & GO for Android

By CASFID SERVICIOS TECNOLGICOS S.L. Free

Developer's Description

By CASFID SERVICIOS TECNOLGICOS S.L.

The app is connected to a web panel at www.clickergo.com that allows you to manage the devices and establishments, and to have a global vision of the capacity of all the venues that you manage, consulting metrics and history, as well as graphics of the evolution of the capacity. It also allows you to generate public links to consult the capacity in real time, which you can publish on your website, distribute among your customers or provide to the state security forces if you need it.

The app notifies you when the capacity limit is being reached, showing the person attending a colour code that simplifies the decision making process.

You can have a single terminal or connect several, so that everyone shares the capacity information with each other.

Clicker & Go is designed to be used in all kind of establishments, such as bars or restaurants; shops and shopping centres; office buildings or public entities; parks, gardens or beaches; discotheques or concert halls; and in short, any establishment that needs to have a capacity control.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now