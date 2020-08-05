Sign in to add and modify your software
Clicc - Speed Click Challenge is about training your spam click!
Easy to play, yet hard to master,
Click super fast to earn more points.
Click as fast as you can,
Minimalistic Graphics,
Many Game Modes,
Beautiful Clear Design,
Click Speed Meter,
Clicks Counter,
Endless Fun,
New Highscores,
Test how fast you click!
Clicc - Speed Click Challenge is completely FREE.
Download now and experience Clicc - Speed Click Challenge!