Track your baby's well-being, growth and development with Clever Baby. Add Nursing, Pumping, Nappy, Sleep and other activities quickly and easily, then identify trends with our detailed charts and reports.

Features:

- Simple and clean design

- Share and sync your data securely across multiple devices

- Invite others (e.g. nanny, relatives etc.) to access or add to your baby's data

- Support for multiple babies

- Beautiful charts and trend reports

- Log with built-in values (e.g. list of common baby foods) or customize by adding your own

- Push Notifications when others add data

- Next Diaper/Feeding time estimates

- Daily checklist summary view

- Nursing and sleep timers

- Temperature check reminders

- Add notes to any activity

- Compare growth data against World Health Organization averages

Log and track the following activities:

- Nursing/Breastfeeding

- Diaper/Nappy Changes

- Bottle Feedings

- Sleep

- Pumping

- Solid Foods

- Growth

- Mood

- Playtime

- Bath

- Medications

- Temperature

- Diary

- Milestones

- Sickness

- Dr. Visits

- Vaccinations

- Allergies

- Todo List

- Activities

Designed by parents passionate about baby care and frustrated by the lack of good apps in this space.

What's new in version 1.7.0

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 1.7.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
