Cleopatra's Jewels - Ancient Match 3 Puzzle Games for Android

By CookApps Free

Developer's Description

By CookApps

Here in Cairo it's your job to adventure and find the jewels within the pyramids.

Each one of these levels will progress you further on your journey throughout Egypt in one of several beautiful high definition Ancient Egyptian themed environments. There is also the classic game that has nearing unlimited game play and only goes as long as you can.

Mysterious Egypt world, hundreds of well-designed free levels! During this match-3 game, you will have to break the cursed jewels to unlock new levels!

If you really like the match-3 game, also very love of Egyptian culture, let's start your journey in Cleopatra's Jewels.

Addictive game play: match jewels, destroy obstacles!

Over hundreds of Match-3 puzzle stages to play!

Beautiful and well designed graphics throughout the puzzles!

Magical boosters to blast your score.

Unlimited life! No worries about waiting to play again!

Play this game Offline or online.

DEVELOPER INFO

Are you game lover? Treasure hunter? CookApps Playgrounds fan?

Join us on Facebook for updates and news about your favorite games!

https://www.facebook.com/PlaygroundsTeam/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.0

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

