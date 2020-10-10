Join or Sign In

Clearful Daily Journal & Diary for iOS

By Clearful Journal, Mindfulness Diary and Mental Health Free

Developer's Description

By Clearful Journal, Mindfulness Diary and Mental Health

Life moves pretty fast. Celebrate your today. Discover and take control of your tomorrow. Journal with Clearful to gain clarity and live your best life.

Clearful is a free digital journal that allows you to explore your experiences, thoughts, and emotions in a safe and private space.

Journaling helps you have more clarity about your life and thoughts, to feel more accepting of where you are now, and to discover and take control of where you want to go.

Powerful features to supercharge your journaling:

- Focus and give your thoughts undivided attention in a beautiful, calm writing canvas.

- Have the freedom to be your true self and write honestly in your private and secure journal.

- Surprise yourself and reflect on something new every day with a Discover Daily question.

- Revisit your past entries with Rediscover to relive memories and see how far you've come.

- Spark your creativity with curated Guided Journaling topics.

- Staring at a blank page? Find inspiration to write with Smart Prompts.

- Add a little structure to your writing with Handcrafted Templates.

- Build a journaling and reflection habit into your life with custom reminders.

- Want to quickly jot down some thoughts? Free your mind with Quick Capture.

- Get in touch with us at any time for our quick, personal, and friendly customer support.

...with more exciting features to come!

Get inspired to write with curated templates and prompts for life and work. Topics include:

- Work & Career

- Creativity

- Emotions

- Goals & Planning

- Gratitude & Happiness

- Health & Wellness

- Memories & Milestones

- Personal Development

- Reflection & Review

- Relationships

- Sleep & Wake Up

- Stress & Anxiety

- Daily

- Travel

Our mission is to enable people to have more clarity about their lives and thoughts, to feel more accepting of where they are now, and to discover and take control of where they want to go.

Thanks for using Clearful!

Terms of service: https://www.clearful.com/terms-of-service

Privacy policy: https://www.clearful.com/privacy-policy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0

General

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
