Classic Rock 104.5 Corpus Christis only Classic Rock Station! Listen to your favorite classic rock on the Classic Rock app anywhere you want all over the world. Get your fill of Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Van Halen, Pink Floyd, Aerosmith, Heart, Pat Benatar and more 24 hours a day. Start your day with the classics and Bart Allison in the morning and continue on as we shut up and rock through your workday. Drive home with veteran rocker Ben McKee rocking your afternoons and finish your day with the Godfather of shock Nights with Alice Cooper. More than a classic rock station, KPUS represents Corpus Christis rock and roll evolution. With over five decades of incredible rock, listeners will enjoy a playlist where they are sure to find their favorite tracks from Aerosmith to ZZ Top!

