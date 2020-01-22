Classic Rhythm & Blues es la aplicacin que estabas esperando. Escucha tantas veces quieras y de forma totalmente gratuita
a los mejores artistas y bandas de la Classic Rhythm & Blues donde quieras que ests.
Classic Rhythm & Blues
Ray Charles - The Right Time
Margi Hendricks - Nothin' But A Tramp
Margie Hendrix - Jim Dandy
Otis Redding & Carla Thomas - Tramp
WILSON PICKETT - ENGINE NUMBER
Wilson pickett - Funky Broadway
LOUIS ARMSTRONG - I Got Rhythm
Bob Marley - Lively Up Yourself
Slippery When Wet
Watch Me Move - Junior Wells
Steve Jordan on Elvin Jones Cymbals
Richard Holmes - Later
Richard Holmes - Flyjack
Houseband - Giving Up Food For Funk
Booker T & The MGs- The Raunchy
Arthur Alexander - Black Night
Shorty Long - Function At The Junction
Baby don't you do it - Marvin Gaye
Slim Harpo - Wonderin' And Worryin
The Ikettes - Can't sit down
King Curtis - Memphis Soul Stew
KING CURTIS - SOULIN
KING CURTIS - IN THE POCKET
Jimmy McGriff - A thing to come by Mod Jazz
Quincy Jones Money Runner Reprise funk
Buddy Guy with Jack Bruce and Buddy Miles
Booker T & The MGs Chinese Checkers
Wet Willie That's All Right
Ray Charles - Shake on Dick Cavett Show
Famous Chromes - Groove On
Aretha Franklin - Trouble in mind
otis redding Nobody'fault but mine
Bob & Earl - Harlem Shuffle
Richard Holmes - Disc-O-Mite
The Chambers Brothers - All Strung Out Over You
The Chambers Brothers - So Fine
Junior Wells - Shotgun Blues
CLYDE McPHATTER A shot of Rhythm and Blues
04 - Aretha Franklin - niki hoeky
George Benson - Give Me The Night
Arthur Gunter - Baby Let's Play House - Blues After Hours
Barbara Acklin - Am I the Same Girl
Young Holt Unlimited Soulful Strut
Baby You Got It- 1965 Northern Soul
The Manhattans - Shining Star
THE STAPLE SINGERS - Freedom Highway
Eddie Bo - Walk That Walk
Uhh - Dyke & The Blazers
Dyke & Blazers - The Wobble Funk
The Jubalaires - God Almighty's Gonna Cut You Down
Ray Charles - Shake! on Dick Cavett Show
down the road a piece
SHAKE by Ray Charles & The Raelettes
Ray Charles-Hallelujah I Love Her So
Junior Walker - shoot your shot
Arthur Alexander - A shot of rhythm and blues
Syl Johnson - Come On Sock It To Me
A Hard Days Night Otis Redding
Fred Hughes - Oo Wee Baby I Love You - Raresoulie
Fred Hughes ooh wee baby I love you
The Impressions - Fool for You
The Greatest Boogie Woogie Songs of All Time - part three
Shorty Long- It's A Crying Shame
The Detroit Emeralds - Baby Let Me Take You
Little Milton - Feel so Bad
The Ikettes - You re no good
Soul Brothers Six - Some Kind of Wonderful
Soul Brothers Six - What You Got
The Fabulous Thunderbirds - She's Tuff
The Shirelles ,Putty In Your Hands .
Booker T. & The Mg's - Soul Sanction
JERRY McCAIN - SHE'S TOUGH - GAS
The Ikettes - I'm blue
Ike and Tina Turner - Live
Bobby Bland - Rockin In The Same Old Boat
Lonnie Smith - Layin In The Cut
