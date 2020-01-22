Classic Rhythm & Blues es la aplicacin que estabas esperando. Escucha tantas veces quieras y de forma totalmente gratuita

a los mejores artistas y bandas de la Classic Rhythm & Blues donde quieras que ests.

Classic Rhythm & Blues

Ray Charles - The Right Time

Margi Hendricks - Nothin' But A Tramp

Margie Hendrix - Jim Dandy

Otis Redding & Carla Thomas - Tramp

WILSON PICKETT - ENGINE NUMBER

Wilson pickett - Funky Broadway

LOUIS ARMSTRONG - I Got Rhythm

Bob Marley - Lively Up Yourself

Slippery When Wet

Watch Me Move - Junior Wells

Steve Jordan on Elvin Jones Cymbals

Richard Holmes - Later

Richard Holmes - Flyjack

Houseband - Giving Up Food For Funk

Booker T & The MGs- The Raunchy

Arthur Alexander - Black Night

Shorty Long - Function At The Junction

Baby don't you do it - Marvin Gaye

Slim Harpo - Wonderin' And Worryin

The Ikettes - Can't sit down

King Curtis - Memphis Soul Stew

KING CURTIS - SOULIN

KING CURTIS - IN THE POCKET

Jimmy McGriff - A thing to come by Mod Jazz

Quincy Jones Money Runner Reprise funk

Buddy Guy with Jack Bruce and Buddy Miles

Booker T & The MGs Chinese Checkers

Wet Willie That's All Right

Ray Charles - Shake on Dick Cavett Show

Famous Chromes - Groove On

Aretha Franklin - Trouble in mind

otis redding Nobody'fault but mine

Bob & Earl - Harlem Shuffle

Richard Holmes - Disc-O-Mite

The Chambers Brothers - All Strung Out Over You

The Chambers Brothers - So Fine

Junior Wells - Shotgun Blues

CLYDE McPHATTER A shot of Rhythm and Blues

04 - Aretha Franklin - niki hoeky

George Benson - Give Me The Night

Arthur Gunter - Baby Let's Play House - Blues After Hours

Barbara Acklin - Am I the Same Girl

Young Holt Unlimited Soulful Strut

Baby You Got It- 1965 Northern Soul

The Manhattans - Shining Star

THE STAPLE SINGERS - Freedom Highway

Eddie Bo - Walk That Walk

Uhh - Dyke & The Blazers

Dyke & Blazers - The Wobble Funk

The Jubalaires - God Almighty's Gonna Cut You Down

Ray Charles - Shake! on Dick Cavett Show

down the road a piece

SHAKE by Ray Charles & The Raelettes

Ray Charles-Hallelujah I Love Her So

Junior Walker - shoot your shot

Arthur Alexander - A shot of rhythm and blues

Syl Johnson - Come On Sock It To Me

A Hard Days Night Otis Redding

Fred Hughes - Oo Wee Baby I Love You - Raresoulie

Fred Hughes ooh wee baby I love you

The Impressions - Fool for You

The Greatest Boogie Woogie Songs of All Time - part three

Shorty Long- It's A Crying Shame

The Detroit Emeralds - Baby Let Me Take You

Little Milton - Feel so Bad

The Ikettes - You re no good

Soul Brothers Six - Some Kind of Wonderful

Soul Brothers Six - What You Got

The Fabulous Thunderbirds - She's Tuff

The Shirelles ,Putty In Your Hands .

Booker T. & The Mg's - Soul Sanction

JERRY McCAIN - SHE'S TOUGH - GAS

The Ikettes - I'm blue

Ike and Tina Turner - Live

Bobby Bland - Rockin In The Same Old Boat

Lonnie Smith - Layin In The Cut

Classic Rhythm & Blues

Soul, Rhythm and Blues classics

Classic Rhythm And Blues

Blues Music Playlist - Best Blues Songs of All Time

R&B Old School (60's,70's,80's)

Classic 70s & 80s (Funk, Soul & R&B)

Classic Rhythm & Blues Music

Top Best RnB & Soul 60's 70's 80's & 90's - Top soul & Funk songs of all time

Classic Rhythm & Blues

Classic Rhythm & Blues

Classic Rhythm & Blues & Soul

TOP- BEST OLD SCHOOL SLOW JAMS MIX R&B & SOUL 70'S, 80'S & 90'S

100 Greatest R&B Songs of the '90s

classic rhythm and blues

80s/90s R&B Classics

Classic R&B/Soul from the 60s & 70s

100 Greatest R&B Love Songs