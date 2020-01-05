Classic Hits 94.9FM & 1410 AM WDOE. WDOE - News, Sports, Classic Hits Dan Palmer If your passion is high school sports, then you're in good company with WDOE Morning show host and Sports director Dan Palmer. Dan has been the voice for over 2,000 men's and women's sporting events in Chautauqua County alone! Dan's flair for sports along with local community events makes him the person to listen to in Chautauqua County and the Dunkirk/Fredonia area. The "Home Town Radio" morning show weekdays from 6am to 9am which includes news, sports reports, and all the Chautauqua area has to offer. Dave Rowley >From reporting, to anchoring, to producing, to hosting "Viewpoint," News Director Dave Rowley does it all. This 30 year broadcasting veteran has the responsibility of covering the ever-changing world of news and information from across Northern Chautauqua County. Dave covers a host of events ranging from nighttime meetings to weekend happenings. On "Viewpoint", Dave has had a number of guests ranging from congressional members and State leaders to local groups and organizations. Catch Viewpoint weekday afternoon at 12:15pm on WDOE and up to date newscasts weekdays from 6am to 2pm on WDOE and 6am to Noon on Kix Country 96.5 & 100.3 FM. Greg Larson Greg Larson is the rising star of sports coverage for WDOE. When he is not working the morning show, he can be heard in the evenings doing play-by-play commentary for local high school sports. Tina Zboch Tina has been with WDOE for 10 years, wearing many hats. Tina covers weekly Common Council meetings for the City of Dunkirk. Tina's radio experience comes in the form of copywriting, production, live remotes, election night coverage, afternoon news producer/anchor and host of the Sunday morning Polka Variety Show which can be heard at 10 a.m. Tina spins traditional Polish songs plus the latest releases along with your requests. Tina's special Christmas edition of the Polka Variety Show, plays an hour of commercial-free Polish Christmas carols and Koleda's.