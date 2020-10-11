Clash of Cars

Free Car Shooting & Racing Games For Children 3D

If you like to feel adrenaline by just seeing a screen it is time for you to download the best available night races game!

As soon as the daylight falls, several Car Clans are competing in crazy night challenges!

Choose your favorite clan car among the four available and start the race!

Each car clan wants to be the most prominent and fastest, as other clans seek to avoid the hegemony of its rivals on the asphalt.

Avoid hitting the cars of other clans, shoot them all and keep your car safe to win the race!

The higher will your level will be, the higher will the speed of the car be!

The controls are simpler to manage than to be the winner of the car clans! Simply move your device sideways and press the screen of your device to increase the speed!

Show that your car clan is the best and rise to the top of the world leader boards!

Features of this car shooting game:

Night Racing Environment!

Awesome graphics!

Fast cars!

Amazing clash & shots!

Simple controls!

Worldwide leader boards!

Catchy Music!

Free car shooting game!

You like to drive, shoot and dodge opponents in order to be the king of your clan? Prove it by downloading this exciting game!

If you want to share your opinions about the game, or just rate it, you will help us to continue creating exciting games!