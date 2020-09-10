Join or Sign In

Clario: Security & Privacy for Android

Clario Tech Limited

Developer's Description

Clario Tech Limited

Ready for a better, safer digital life?

Download Clario to enjoy secure and truly private internet with just a tap. Experience the future of personal digital protection.The Clario app is a blend of essential software and expert human assistance on-hand 24/7.

WHY SHOULD YOU CHOOSE CLARIO?

Unlike other apps that provide temporary security fixes, Clario brings you peace of mind every time you go online. Our pioneering tech working in synergy with 24/7 digital security experts helps you live your digital life safely.

Multiplatform, all-in-one bundle

Browse online privately with VPN

Protect your digital identity and devices

Keep your account details safe

Get access to security experts 24/7

Behind Clarios uniquely intuitive design, lies a powerful tool that covers all your digital security and privacy needs in one app.

HOW CAN CLARIO PROTECT YOU?

Clarios powerful security solution is backed up by advanced encryption and IKEv2/IPsec VPN protocols.

KEY FEATURES:

IDENTITY PROTECTION

Keep your passwords and online accounts secure from data breaches while protecting your digital identity against abuse or theft.

NETWORK SECURITY

Use Clarios VPN to encrypt your data and stay safe while using home network or public Wi-Fi. Anonymize your online activity on any network.

BROWSING SAFETY

Browse securely and privately without your internet provider tracking you and forget about regional restrictions.

HUMAN HELP

No chatbots. No trawling FAQs and Community Forums. 600 real humans here to help solve real problems any time you need us, 24/7.

Lifes stressful enough without having to worry about digital security too. Clario gives you effortless, personalized control of your digital life from one beautifully designed and easy-to-use app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.3.266615

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 1.1.3.266615

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 7.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

