Cj So Cool Call & Chat for Android

SamuelJarnod

Developer's Description

By SamuelJarnod

Cj So Cool fake video call is a simple application is very profissionel application to make call video with your hero Cj So Cool chat call and fake video call with a simple live chat, Enjoy calling cj so cool house chat in an easy way, feel free and download this cj so cool video call for have fun with friend.

So its time to all Cj So Cool games lovers to simulate free unlimited calls from Your Hero.

Cj So Cool call you : Fake call and video call application to accompany your days in your free time when you feel lonelyand boring then entertain yourself with fake calls from your idol. this application to simulation a fake chat messenger with a fake call and video call, we add option to start live with your Hero, to look a real chat messenger live. all this just for prank your friends or your family to make a fake chat with favorite cj so cool to be a real chat, you have many option to connect with cj so cool twins Call and cj so cool Wife calling voice, cj so cool live chat ...

Features :

*Option to Select a fake call or fake chat or fake video Call...

* Many ways to connect Your Idol

* Having fun with a voice call or video call or chat

*Call other Idol Via our App

Get and download this application right away for free. You will feel how close you are to your idol.

Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems Android

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 6
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

