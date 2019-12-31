X

Cityview Carwash & Oil Change for iOS

By eGenuity Free

Developer's Description

By eGenuity

Use our app to receive deals, communicate, schedule appointments, and send gift washes. Completely and effectively manage your car wash needs on your phone.

FEATURES

Transaction History: easily view all your previous history right in the app!

Easy Appointment Scheduling: select the time and date that works for your schedule without waiting.

Purchase Washes, Gift Cards and More: spend more time at home and less time at the car wash by purchasing car washes and gift cards.

Send and Redeem Gift Washes: easily gift a wash and redeem a wash all within the app.

Quickly See Gift Card Balances: view the up-to-date value of your gift card instantly.

Directions to Location: quickly find our locations near you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping