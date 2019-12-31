Use our app to receive deals, communicate, schedule appointments, and send gift washes. Completely and effectively manage your car wash needs on your phone.

FEATURES

Transaction History: easily view all your previous history right in the app!

Easy Appointment Scheduling: select the time and date that works for your schedule without waiting.

Purchase Washes, Gift Cards and More: spend more time at home and less time at the car wash by purchasing car washes and gift cards.

Send and Redeem Gift Washes: easily gift a wash and redeem a wash all within the app.

Quickly See Gift Card Balances: view the up-to-date value of your gift card instantly.

Directions to Location: quickly find our locations near you.