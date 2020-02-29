X

CityBook from Booking.com for iOS

By Booking.com Free

Developer's Description

By Booking.com

Welcome to CityBook - a world where the city guide has been completely reimagined.

CityBook is a responsive city guide, that provides you with instant recommendations based on where you are and what you like. It allows you to explore a city to its fullest - without all the planning and the stress - by carefully suggesting the best activities, bars, restaurants, landmarks, museums, and shops, during your trip.

Making it easier to experience the world:

Stay away from tourist traps. Enjoy cafes, bars, restaurants and attractions that are loved by locals.

No more FOMO. Not only does CityBook make sure you never miss out on the good stuff, but itll even let you know if youre running late for certain adventures!

Stop just wishing, and do. Create a bucket list of your favourite places in advance to get rid of those travel jitters.

Travelling has just become easy and stress-free as CityBook allows you to store all your tickets and reservations in one place.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release February 29, 2020
Date Added February 29, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
iOS
Google Earth

Lyft

Free
Split the cost of a ride with friends.
iOS
Lyft

Uber

Free
Get a reliable ride in minutes.
iOS
Uber

Airbnb

Free
Access unique homes, experiences, and places around the world.
iOS
Airbnb

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping