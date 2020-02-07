Welcome to the official Mobile App for the City of Hermiston Oregon Parks & Recreation department. Use this app daily for location, activity & classes, forms & resources, details on the aquatic center, to access our calendar, see and use an integrated map to our parks, and much more. You can even sign up through the app for classes and team events. We look forward to interacting with you on the app!
