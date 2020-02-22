X

City of Bloomfield Hills MI is the official mobile app for the City of Bloomfield Hills. The app provides a connection between the City of Bloomfield Hills and its citizens and visitors. Enjoy convenient access to local officials and businesses. Whether a resident or visitor, this app delivers access to community news, events and alerts.

Features include:

News Receive official news about the local area.

Calendar See whats going on in the city and sign up for event notifications and changes.

Emergency Alert Receive notification about important community news, street closures, road conditions and critical emergencies. Also get up-to-the-minute emergency updates.

Download the City of Bloomfield Hills MI app and connect with the City of Bloomfield Hills.

