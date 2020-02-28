Start your excavator crane and drive your heavy vehicle on the construction site. Excavate the sand from the ground, lift your crane lifter and drop it into the dumper truck. Get on the steering of the dumper truck with trailer and drive it to the final point. Park it for the construction team to move it further.

Complete all construction and sand excavation levels of rotation, elevation and driving. Heavy machinery and vehicles are not easy to drive so be careful in performing your duty as a heavy excavator crane driver in this City Construction Excavator Crane & Truck Driving game. As a construction crane and excavator driver you are on the duty to transport the building material. Real 3D graphics, driving, handling and environment will make your experience even more interesting.

One of the exciting things about this game is that you get to drive multiple heavy vehicles. The city needs new roads to account for the increase in traffic flow. Drive the truck to the construction and start your work now. Sit behind the steering and control the heavy vehicles while performing your duty at the construction site. Dont damage the construction vehicle and park them at a safe place. You are the new road builder in town, city needs you, lay the infrastructure so that people can drive and park easily on roads. Play as the construction contractor, take up the challenge of amazing road construction, transport and excavator missions.

City Construction Excavator Crane & Truck Driving Features:

+ Real-time Physics Controls for Driving Heavy Vehicles

+ Addictive Missions of Excavation, Transport & Road Construction

+ Game Center Leaderboard and Achievements

+ Explore the Construction Site Environment

+ Complete all Levels of Driving and Excavation

+ Smooth Steering, Hydraulic Brakes, Lifting and Rotation Controls

+ Amazing 3D Graphics & Environment

+ Real-time Driving Simulation & Multiple Gameplay Missions

+ HD Graphics, Animations and Sound Effects