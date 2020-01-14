X

City Ambulance Driving & Rescue Mission Game 2017 for Android

By Mixi Gree Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Mixi Gree Studio

Now you can become the best city ambulance rescue driver game and save citizens like a real rescue officer. Make sure you are alert enough to play the game and rescue patients in time. Get ready to experience the responsibilities of a Real Ambulance driver after an accident. You have to drive through the big city and complete missions at the same time. So get ready to tackle an accident in the city, anytime anywhere.

Ambulance Simulator 3d is an amazing ambulance driving games 2017 new with a lot of unique features. Your job is to handle the emergency department and rescue injured patients in time. Its the perfect blend of high-speed driving in realistic emergency situations. You have to save patients who are suffering from health hazards, fire injuries, and road accidents. The game requires you to play with full concentration and interest because the city is full of emergency incidents. So get ready to show your alertness and courage to tackle these situations in real time.

If you enjoy playing driving simulator games, then this ambulance rescue simulator is best for you. You have to play the role of an ambulance driver, who has to tackle the hustle and bustle of the busy city alone. Complete multiple missions of ambulance doctor games in the realistic 3d environment and make sure to keep an eye on the running timer. Transport the injured persons through the shortest route, make your way in the traffic and become the #1 rescue officer. Everyone is counting on you, fasten your seat belts and get ready to rescue!

A real ambulance driver is always on duty, so be quick and dont let anyone die! Forget about traffic rules and make your own way through the busy city traffic. Avoid obstacles and cars on road and reach safely to the nearest hospital. Another amazing feature of this game is helicopter missions. You can fly to the accident spot in a rescue helicopter and save the person quickly. So why not give it a try? Go get your own ambulance driver simulator for free!

**Time is Running Fast! Get into your Ambulance and Save the City!**

Features of City Ambulance Driving & Rescue Mission 2017 3D:

- Multiple ambulances to drive and rescue injured persons

- 10 challenging missions to play

- Beautiful 3D city environment & sounds

- Realistic emergency situation in this ambulance simulator driving game

- Easy to use ambulance driving controls

- Rescue chopper to save long distance passengers

- Easy map navigation system

- User-friendly chopper controls

- Amazing car & chopper physics to enjoy gameplay among the Ambulance games

So, why are you still waiting? Go ahead and download the game now to test your ambulance driving skills.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Houzz Interior Design Ideas

Free
Discover a new way to design your home.
Android
Houzz Interior Design Ideas

Trulia - Apts & Homes for Rent

Free
Find a rental apartment or house for rent.
Android
Trulia - Apts & Homes for Rent

Realtor.com Real Estate: Homes for Sale and Rent

Free
Find the perfect home. Let your fingers do the searching with Area Highlighter.
Android
Realtor.com Real Estate: Homes for Sale and Rent

I3MS Vehicle Report - Truck No. Wise Report

Free
I3MS Vehicle Report is an Android app to show reports of vehicles (eg. Dumpers & HYVA)...
Android
I3MS Vehicle Report - Truck No. Wise Report

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping