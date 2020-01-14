Now you can become the best city ambulance rescue driver game and save citizens like a real rescue officer. Make sure you are alert enough to play the game and rescue patients in time. Get ready to experience the responsibilities of a Real Ambulance driver after an accident. You have to drive through the big city and complete missions at the same time. So get ready to tackle an accident in the city, anytime anywhere.

Ambulance Simulator 3d is an amazing ambulance driving games 2017 new with a lot of unique features. Your job is to handle the emergency department and rescue injured patients in time. Its the perfect blend of high-speed driving in realistic emergency situations. You have to save patients who are suffering from health hazards, fire injuries, and road accidents. The game requires you to play with full concentration and interest because the city is full of emergency incidents. So get ready to show your alertness and courage to tackle these situations in real time.

If you enjoy playing driving simulator games, then this ambulance rescue simulator is best for you. You have to play the role of an ambulance driver, who has to tackle the hustle and bustle of the busy city alone. Complete multiple missions of ambulance doctor games in the realistic 3d environment and make sure to keep an eye on the running timer. Transport the injured persons through the shortest route, make your way in the traffic and become the #1 rescue officer. Everyone is counting on you, fasten your seat belts and get ready to rescue!

A real ambulance driver is always on duty, so be quick and dont let anyone die! Forget about traffic rules and make your own way through the busy city traffic. Avoid obstacles and cars on road and reach safely to the nearest hospital. Another amazing feature of this game is helicopter missions. You can fly to the accident spot in a rescue helicopter and save the person quickly. So why not give it a try? Go get your own ambulance driver simulator for free!

**Time is Running Fast! Get into your Ambulance and Save the City!**

Features of City Ambulance Driving & Rescue Mission 2017 3D:

- Multiple ambulances to drive and rescue injured persons

- 10 challenging missions to play

- Beautiful 3D city environment & sounds

- Realistic emergency situation in this ambulance simulator driving game

- Easy to use ambulance driving controls

- Rescue chopper to save long distance passengers

- Easy map navigation system

- User-friendly chopper controls

- Amazing car & chopper physics to enjoy gameplay among the Ambulance games

So, why are you still waiting? Go ahead and download the game now to test your ambulance driving skills.