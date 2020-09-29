Join or Sign In

City 101.6 for iOS

By Arabian Radio Network Free

Developer's Description

By Arabian Radio Network

CITY 1016, UAE'S No. 1 Bollywood Radio station!!

Wild, wacky and young, City 1016s radio app fills your day with Bollywood music, talk and masti. Buzzing with infectious energy and verve, City 1016 is the life and soul of the party and takes you walking on the brighter side of life with its irreverent brand of humor and entertainment!

Take City 1016 wherever you go with the new and improved app.

Features:

Listen to live radio on the move

Send free sms messages and pictures to the studio from the City 1016 iPhone app

View the show schedule so you never miss your favorite show

What's new in version 6.0

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 6.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

