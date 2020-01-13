X

Welcome to the official app of the Citrus County Sheriffs Office. The Citrus County Sheriffs Office mobile application is an interactive app developed to enhance communication between CCSO and Citrus County residents, businesses, and visitors. The Citrus County Sheriff App allows residents to connect with the Citrus County Sheriffs Office by reporting crimes, submitting tips, and other interactive features, as well as providing the community the latest public safety news and information.

The Citrus County Sheriffs Office will use the app to alert citizens (in specific geographical areas) of vital information regarding law enforcement activity and/or to share crime prevention information. The app will be integrated with all of CCSOs current social media platforms.

This app is not intended to be used to report emergency situations. Please call 911 in an emergency.

