Ciro Marchettis Tarot of Dreams transports us to a dreamscape where mist and shadow combine into radiant forms. Archetypes and symbols metamorphose into visionary images, gently inspiring intuition, subtly revealing mystical truths. Tarot of Dreams is the work of a confident master, a deck comprised of Ciros most personal Tarot visions. Rich with planetary, elemental, and Kabbalistic symbolism, readers familiar with the RWS system will find Tarot of Dreams easy to interpret. Luscious colors, subtle yet powerful imagery, and breathtaking art: Tarot of Dreams is a delight and an inspiration.

This beloved deck comes to The Fools Dog accompanied by card meanings written by Lee Bursten.

*Intuitive, elegant interface is easy for beginners and experts

*Gorgeous full screen, high-resolution card images

*Full support for all Android devices running 4.0.3 or newer

*Sophisticated journal

*18 spreads built in

*Design your own layout with Free Form

*Allow reversed cards or not

*Option to use Major Arcana only

*Zoom in to enlarge card details

*Share reading via email

*Animated shuffle & cut

*Optional voice prompts

*Customize with your own card meanings & reading cloths

*Many adjustable settings

Seed your visions with Ciros incandescent images in Tarot of Dreams!