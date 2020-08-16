Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Ciro's Tarot of Dreams for Android

By The Fool's Dog $5.99

Developer's Description

By The Fool's Dog

Ciro Marchettis Tarot of Dreams transports us to a dreamscape where mist and shadow combine into radiant forms. Archetypes and symbols metamorphose into visionary images, gently inspiring intuition, subtly revealing mystical truths. Tarot of Dreams is the work of a confident master, a deck comprised of Ciros most personal Tarot visions. Rich with planetary, elemental, and Kabbalistic symbolism, readers familiar with the RWS system will find Tarot of Dreams easy to interpret. Luscious colors, subtle yet powerful imagery, and breathtaking art: Tarot of Dreams is a delight and an inspiration.

This beloved deck comes to The Fools Dog accompanied by card meanings written by Lee Bursten.

*Intuitive, elegant interface is easy for beginners and experts

*Gorgeous full screen, high-resolution card images

*Full support for all Android devices running 4.0.3 or newer

*Sophisticated journal

*18 spreads built in

*Design your own layout with Free Form

*Allow reversed cards or not

*Option to use Major Arcana only

*Zoom in to enlarge card details

*Share reading via email

*Animated shuffle & cut

*Optional voice prompts

*Customize with your own card meanings & reading cloths

*Many adjustable settings

Seed your visions with Ciros incandescent images in Tarot of Dreams!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.2

General

Release August 16, 2020
Date Added August 16, 2020
Version 2.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now