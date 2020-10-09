Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Circuit AC/DC for iOS

By William Sanchez $1.99

Developer's Description

By William Sanchez

With Circuit AC / DC build and solve an electrical circuit with the following types of components:

Voltage sources.

Current Sources.

Resistances

Inductors

Capacitors

Circuit AC / DC has the following features:

Solves circuits of alternating current.

It solves DC circuits in stable state: the inductors are short-circuited and the capacitors are simulated as an open component.

Complex numbers calculator

Solution of simultaneous linear equations with real or complex numbers

It shows the mesh equations that depend on the current.

It shows the node equations that depend on the voltage.

It shows the phasor graphs of voltage and current (only in alternating current mode).

Shows the sine wave voltage and current (only in AC mode)

The construction of the circuit in "Circuit AC / DC" is very flexible and is only limited to a matrix of 15 x 15 elements.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.3.0

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 3.3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now