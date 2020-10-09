With Circuit AC / DC build and solve an electrical circuit with the following types of components:

Voltage sources.

Current Sources.

Resistances

Inductors

Capacitors

Circuit AC / DC has the following features:

Solves circuits of alternating current.

It solves DC circuits in stable state: the inductors are short-circuited and the capacitors are simulated as an open component.

Complex numbers calculator

Solution of simultaneous linear equations with real or complex numbers

It shows the mesh equations that depend on the current.

It shows the node equations that depend on the voltage.

It shows the phasor graphs of voltage and current (only in alternating current mode).

Shows the sine wave voltage and current (only in AC mode)

The construction of the circuit in "Circuit AC / DC" is very flexible and is only limited to a matrix of 15 x 15 elements.