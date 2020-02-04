Looking for a convenient way to check movie times Or simply want to find out what are showing or upcoming movies SHOWTIME! is the best app for you!

This app is recommended to all trending movies & Tv shows and you can search for cinemas near to you and get the location in the map

- App Features :

-> Find nearby theaters using your current location.

-> Get Unlimited list of movies based on multiple criterias.

-> Last added, Trending & Upcoming Movies.

-> Cast & Crew with photos.

-> Watch Movie Trailers.

Note!

We don't offer streaming or watching movies inside our app, however we give you all needed informations about movies & tv shows

SOURCE OF INFORMATION

All movies informations and images are from TMDb licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0:

creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0

We uses the TMDb API but is not endorsed or certified by TMDb:

themoviedb.org/documentation/api/terms-of-use

if you have any information or help please contact us.