What kid doesnt love listening to stories?

In the magical world of bedtime stories, the element of magic and wonder never dies, especially when there are multiple plots to read about.

Offer your child a deeper dive into their imagination as they choose different plots to follow and watch them discover amazing new experiences every time they read the story.

Cinderellas Journey is not like any other fairy tale, its an audio book with illustrations and its an interactive story where kids can choose different plots all on their own.

Will Cinderella be a princess or something else? They choose!

Download and try the game today!

Suspenseful Childrens Game

Your child will be captivated by the magical way in which the storytelling is featured in this game. Because of a variety of 16 different plots leading to different experiences and morals, childrens interest in the story will not only peak as they read along, theyll also learn valuable life lessons. This game is designed to keep kids captivated for hours!

Read or Listen to the Audio book

Pick the option you prefer, you can either listen to the narrator or read the book on your own. Simply help your kid answer a simple yes or no question and wait for the story to unfold before their very eyes!

Entertaining Storytelling

Spend quality time with your kids and bond with them by letting them know about different nuances in the Cinderellas Journey game. Enjoy entertaining storytelling with the games expressive and appealing graphics. Dont miss out on the fun. Read stories together at anytime, anywhere!

How to play the Cinderellas Journey game:

Download and launch the game

Read the book on your own or choose the audiobook narration

Read and answer the bedtime storys questions

Answer questions as you wish and experience the story differently each time

Features of the Cinderellas Journey game:

Simple and easy UI/UX

Hassle-free and easy to understand game controls

Give simple yes or no answers to the questions in this interactive story

Choose your plot from 16 different outcomes

Share this Cinderellas Journey game and get more coins to unveil the 16 plots

Opt to either listen to the audio book with your child or read the bedtime story together

Appealing graphics and interactive sound effects

Expressive character drawings set the vibe and mood at every twist and turn

Are you ready to help your child unveil different plots in this popular bedtime story? Add to the fun by answering simple questions. Take our kids to a new world, one with a different experience each time you read together.

Download and play the Cinderellas Journey game today!