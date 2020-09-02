Join or Sign In

Cinderella's Birthday Bash for Android

Girl Games - Vasco Games

Cinderella's Birthday Bash

This is Cinderellas birthday party! Cinderellas anniversary was yesterday and today she will celebrate it, she has her own royal birthday party for her friends with cake, treats and other yummy food! She decorated the room with balloons and garlands. Cinderella made a lot of yummy food: cupcakes, candy, lemonade, birthday cake and treats. There is enough for all her friends! Do you want to serve all her friends on Cinderellas birthday party? Then she can talk to her friends and you are serving the girls. Its time for celebration! Its cinderellas dream to have a big birthday bash party with a lot of friends and presents! Do you want to celebrate it with her in the royal palace?

Features of Cinderella's Birthday Bash:

Help serving the food and drinks at the party

Help Cinderella with celebrating her royal birthday party

Buy new decorations to decorate your birthday palace

Its party time! Fun for all ages.

Cinderella's Birthday Bash is a game from Top Girl games and one of the birthday serving management games. We publish many different easy to play girl games apps. We hope you will enjoy our Cinderella's Birthday Bash game and we hope you give us the love by liking our Facebook page or follow us on twitter or Instagram. So we can keep you up to date on our birthday party, food maker and dolls games.

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/LadiesDressUp

Twitter - https://twitter.com/ladiesdressup

Instagram - https://instagram.com/TopGirlGames

version 1.0.2

September 2, 2020
September 2, 2020
1.0.2

Android
Requires Android 2.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
