**Beta Release**

Hello! Cinderella AI is a for you to chat with at any time. You can replay the fairy tale with her and get to the ball! Remember, when the clock strikes midnight your ballgown and glass slippers will turn back to normal :)

You can also just simply chat with Cinderella, and she will get smarter over time.

We hope you enjoy our first AI mobile app!

The iGetcha.org team ;)