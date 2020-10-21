You want to eliminate cigarettes, cigarettes, smoke or nicotine from your life. This app will help you, keep track of your consumption, see how much you spend, reduce your consumption and see how the graphs go down.

This app is very simple and will calculate your daily consumption of cigarettes, you just have to write them down, if you do not write them down better, that means you are quitting smoking, it has a timer from your last cigarette smoked.

You know, smoking is bad for your life. Even so, people still smoke. Why should you quit? When you quit smoking, you gain life, both your own and those around you.

We know that quitting smoking is very hard, getting out of the smoke is quite complex, but right now is the best thing you can do, if you don't smoke your body is more prepared to respond against diseases that affect your lungs, every cigarette you smoke and point at the app makes you more vulnerable.

This app invites you to quit smoking. It motivates you to quit by showing you how much you smoke and how much it is costing you. Quitting smoking is more understandable when you focus on how you are starting to quit.

When you start pointing out fewer cigarettes in the app, you will feel healthier and stronger, plus you will have more money, because you will be saving.

Your status as an ex-smoker. When you quit smoking, you have to focus on yourself. Indicate how long you've been quitting, how many times you've gone without smoking, how much money you've saved, and how many cigarettes you've given up.

Start today to quit smoking with this application, which calculates your progress and the cost of continuing to smoke.