Earn points for every purchase at Ciccone & Sons and start enjoying the benefits of our membership program today. We tailor rewards just for you. Choose when and how to make the most of our promotions.
The Ciccone & Sons app will make the most of your in-store experience, allowing you to pay through your mobile via
Pay in-store
Order ahead
Order to your table
You will have access to
Exclusive offers
Personalised rewards
Surprise and delight promotions
Vouchers, saved offers, credit or item rewards
.so much more
No more carrying a physical loyalty card. Built by a world-leading app provider, LOKE, we use PCI compliant security to ensure your transactions and privacy is of the highest standard.
All major credit cards are accepted. Join today and start enjoying our dynamic rewards immediately.