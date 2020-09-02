Join or Sign In

Ciccone & Sons for iOS

By Ciccone & Sons Pty Limited Free

Developer's Description

Earn points for every purchase at Ciccone & Sons and start enjoying the benefits of our membership program today. We tailor rewards just for you. Choose when and how to make the most of our promotions.

The Ciccone & Sons app will make the most of your in-store experience, allowing you to pay through your mobile via

Pay in-store

Order ahead

Order to your table

You will have access to

Exclusive offers

Personalised rewards

Surprise and delight promotions

Vouchers, saved offers, credit or item rewards

.so much more

No more carrying a physical loyalty card. Built by a world-leading app provider, LOKE, we use PCI compliant security to ensure your transactions and privacy is of the highest standard.

All major credit cards are accepted. Join today and start enjoying our dynamic rewards immediately.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
