Connect with Church on the Hill from anywhere with the Church on the Hill app for Church on the Hill in Cedar Hill, Texas. With the app you can:

- Stream or download Church on the Hill messages. Once a message has been downloaded, the app will automatically play the downloaded version instead of streaming. You can share any message through email, text, or social media when viewing a specific message's details.

- View the in-app calendar to see what events are coming up at Church on the Hill and with the click of a button you can add the event to your device's calendar or get more information about the event.

- Connect with Church on the Hill through social media, get directions, or contact Church on the Hill by phone or email.