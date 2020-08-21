Join or Sign In

Church on the Hill | Texas for Android

Connect with Church on the Hill from anywhere with the Church on the Hill app for Church on the Hill in Cedar Hill, Texas. With the app you can:

- Stream or download Church on the Hill messages. Once a message has been downloaded, the app will automatically play the downloaded version instead of streaming. You can share any message through email, text, or social media when viewing a specific message's details.

- View the in-app calendar to see what events are coming up at Church on the Hill and with the click of a button you can add the event to your device's calendar or get more information about the event.

- Connect with Church on the Hill through social media, get directions, or contact Church on the Hill by phone or email.

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
