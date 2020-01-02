Chroma is a chromatic tuner, the perfect app to help you tune almost any musical instrument with precision and elegance.

Features:

Basic and complete UI modes

Noise suppressor

Letter (A B C) and Solfege (Do Re Mi) notations

Sharp () and Flat () semitones

Tuning precision (from 1 to 5 cents)

Many available pitch detection algorithms:

YIN

FFT YIN (Fast Fourier Transform)

MPM (McLeod Pitch Method)

AMDF (Average Magnitude Difference Function)

DYWA (Dynamic Wavelet)