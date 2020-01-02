Chroma is a chromatic tuner, the perfect app to help you tune almost any musical instrument with precision and elegance.
Features:
Basic and complete UI modes
Noise suppressor
Letter (A B C) and Solfege (Do Re Mi) notations
Sharp () and Flat () semitones
Tuning precision (from 1 to 5 cents)
Many available pitch detection algorithms:
YIN
FFT YIN (Fast Fourier Transform)
MPM (McLeod Pitch Method)
AMDF (Average Magnitude Difference Function)
DYWA (Dynamic Wavelet)
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.