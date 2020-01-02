X

Chroma is a chromatic tuner, the perfect app to help you tune almost any musical instrument with precision and elegance.

Features:

Basic and complete UI modes

Noise suppressor

Letter (A B C) and Solfege (Do Re Mi) notations

Sharp () and Flat () semitones

Tuning precision (from 1 to 5 cents)

Many available pitch detection algorithms:

YIN

FFT YIN (Fast Fourier Transform)

MPM (McLeod Pitch Method)

AMDF (Average Magnitude Difference Function)

DYWA (Dynamic Wavelet)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.7

General

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 1.0.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
