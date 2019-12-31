X

Christmas Songs & Carols Collection Free for Android

Developer's Description

Christmas is coming! Hurry up! Listen to your favorite Christmas songs and fill the Christmas atmosphere with magic carol!

You can use this app to listen Christmas songs alone or with your friends for free.

Christmas Songs are an absolutely wonderful collection of top, very popular and famous folk Christmas songs and Christmas music. Each song is presented with unique nice and colorful graphical support.

Enjoy the best of most popular Christmas Songs in high quality for free!

Features:

1. Christmas Carols in High Quality.

2. More and more music is added.

3. Listening your favorites.

4. Christmas Songs Varied Genre.

- All content (including secondary works such as images and vidoes) provided by the application

Content licensed under Youtube's copyright management system.

If you believe that there is a problem with copyright, then you block it, you will not be able to see it because it is blocked together with this application.

Please note that all revenue on YouTube due to the traffic generated by this app will go to the original copyright holder.

Please note that the original copyright holder has control of all content.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
