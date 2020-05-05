This iMessage Stickers pack comes with beautifully designed Christmas greetings Stickers, you will quickly get into the Christmas season mood.

I am sure this will be a very busy season where people get together and celebrate the moment. This sticker pack not only comes with the commonly used Holiday and Christmas greetings, but it also comes with stickers that you can use to invite your friends and family to catch up, invitations for gathering & dinner, thank you for the invitation, reply or respond to the invitation, thank you for the invite, thank you for the Christmas gift you have received, new year's greeting, sending your loved one a special Christmas Kiss and if you miss someone during this season, this is the time to let them know with ready-made stickers.

TO USE YOUR STICKERS AFTER INSTALLING:

Open any message you have and at the bottom of the screen, you will see the buttons of your app list out. If you saw this app, please tap on it and the stickers collection will show up, if not, please slide to the left to find this app.

TIPS AND TRICKS:

Tap the sticker you want, or DRAG & DROP into your message.

You can scale & rotate stickers by using a second finger before you place it on a bubble.

Thank you