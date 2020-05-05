Join or Sign In

Christmas Greetings & Invites for iOS

By Yenty Jap $0.99

Developer's Description

By Yenty Jap

This iMessage Stickers pack comes with beautifully designed Christmas greetings Stickers, you will quickly get into the Christmas season mood.

I am sure this will be a very busy season where people get together and celebrate the moment. This sticker pack not only comes with the commonly used Holiday and Christmas greetings, but it also comes with stickers that you can use to invite your friends and family to catch up, invitations for gathering & dinner, thank you for the invitation, reply or respond to the invitation, thank you for the invite, thank you for the Christmas gift you have received, new year's greeting, sending your loved one a special Christmas Kiss and if you miss someone during this season, this is the time to let them know with ready-made stickers.

TO USE YOUR STICKERS AFTER INSTALLING:

Open any message you have and at the bottom of the screen, you will see the buttons of your app list out. If you saw this app, please tap on it and the stickers collection will show up, if not, please slide to the left to find this app.

TIPS AND TRICKS:

Tap the sticker you want, or DRAG & DROP into your message.

You can scale & rotate stickers by using a second finger before you place it on a bubble.

We would love to hear from you & appreciate your suggestions. Feel free to send them to yenty.jap@gmail.com

Our official website can be view at www.yentyjap.co

To view other stickers packs by this developer, please click the name Yenty Jap above.

For new product releases and updates, connect with us at:

Twitter @YentyJapCo

Instagram @Yentyjap.co

Facebook@Yentyjap.co

Thank you

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
