The latest blockbuster of Escape, Christmas Crisis.

Rally your courage to explore this gloomy and horrific room, which is fraught with pitfalls.

The latest blockbuster of Escape, Run out of the Room!

Try your best to escape the room!

Plenty of Traps

Constant Puzzles

Make you felt like really in the room and enjoyed the charm of escaping.

Playing Christmas Crisis ,taking a brainstorm and feeling the charm of escaping.

You woke up in the Christmas room, which is fraught with traps.

The only way to escape the room is to find out the hidden clues.

A free but classic Escaping game.

A must-play for Escaping game fans.

Features

-Totally Free and not hidden costs

-18 challenging Escaping puzzles

- You can get hints when you facing a puzzle

-A leisure game for your spare time. Highly recommend to spend your time.

-The scenario is relaxing, there is no scary things.

Tips:

-You have to be carefully enough to find out the hidden key.

-Dont miss the details

- You need to be calm down and think carefully

Dont miss the challenging game! Its very friendly to users. You can get hints when you facing a puzzle. Great for puzzle game fans.