Getting bored with same christmas wallpapers over & over again? Christmas Backgrounds is here to help you to get rid of that dullness. It is an amazing app that features tons of different backgrounds & Themes you have never even seen. So why settle for dull, old & boring images when you have this app?
|| FEATURES ||
***** Most Versatile wallpapers ever
***** More than 6 categories
***** Custom made and hand picked collection
***** Absolutely free & unlimited possibilities
***** Sort the wallpaper by recency, popularity or just randomly
***** Incredibly beautiful graphics
***** One of a kind User Interface to enjoy
***** Share via iMessage, Email, Twitter, Facebook
***** Enhanced & Fast web search option
WALLPAPER SAVING & SETTING INSTRUCTIONS :
In full view wallpaper screen, tap Save" button in the top right corner of the screen
The wallpaper is now saved in your Camera Roll of Photos app
Open the saved wallpaper from Camera Roll
Tap the Share button of bottom left corner of the screen
Tap the button saying Use as Wallpaper at the bottom
Make sure the Perspective Zoom: Off only for App Shelves & App Frames
Tap Set button in the bottom right corner
Set as either lock screen or home screen or as both
Congratulations! your wallpaper is set successfully
NB: If you can't save wallpapers please follow the instruction to solve this problem - At first go to "PRIVACY" option inside "SETTINGS" in your device, then go to "PHOTO" option and turn "ON" access for this app.
Thanks for using our App!