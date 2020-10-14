Join or Sign In

Christmas Backgrounds & Wallpapers for iOS

By Apps Aloy Free

Developer's Description

By Apps Aloy

Getting bored with same christmas wallpapers over & over again? Christmas Backgrounds is here to help you to get rid of that dullness. It is an amazing app that features tons of different backgrounds & Themes you have never even seen. So why settle for dull, old & boring images when you have this app?

|| FEATURES ||

***** Most Versatile wallpapers ever

***** More than 6 categories

***** Custom made and hand picked collection

***** Absolutely free & unlimited possibilities

***** Sort the wallpaper by recency, popularity or just randomly

***** Incredibly beautiful graphics

***** One of a kind User Interface to enjoy

***** Share via iMessage, Email, Twitter, Facebook

***** Enhanced & Fast web search option

WALLPAPER SAVING & SETTING INSTRUCTIONS :

In full view wallpaper screen, tap Save" button in the top right corner of the screen

The wallpaper is now saved in your Camera Roll of Photos app

Open the saved wallpaper from Camera Roll

Tap the Share button of bottom left corner of the screen

Tap the button saying Use as Wallpaper at the bottom

Make sure the Perspective Zoom: Off only for App Shelves & App Frames

Tap Set button in the bottom right corner

Set as either lock screen or home screen or as both

Congratulations! your wallpaper is set successfully

NB: If you can't save wallpapers please follow the instruction to solve this problem - At first go to "PRIVACY" option inside "SETTINGS" in your device, then go to "PHOTO" option and turn "ON" access for this app.

Thanks for using our App!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 3.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
