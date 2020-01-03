X

Christian Handbook of Q & A for Android

By The Grace of Lord Publisher Free

Developer's Description

By The Grace of Lord Publisher

Please download/update CHRISTIAN BOOKS before reading

Please read this book inside the "CHRISTIAN BOOKS" App.

Christian Handbook of Q & A

Chapter 1. How should we pray?

Chapter 2. How can one understand the Bible?

Chapter 3. How can one be filled by the Holy Spirit ?

Chapter 4. How can One Overcome Sins, Temptations and Satan ?

Chapter 5. How to Face Difficult Circumstances ?

Chapter 6. What is the Proper Attitude for "Love" and "Marriage"?

Chapter 7. How should I live with family members?

Chapter 8. How can I successfully manage my social life, work situation and personal finance?

Chapter 9. How to handle common issues relating to "Church Life" and "Ministry".

Chapter 10. How can you share the Gospel with others?

Chapter 11. How can I know the will of God and be a witness for Christ in my daily living?

Chapter 12. How should we face sickness, old age and death.

Chapter 13. Do we need to read "Spiritual Books"?

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping