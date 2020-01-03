Please download/update CHRISTIAN BOOKS before reading

Christian Handbook of Q & A

Chapter 1. How should we pray?

Chapter 2. How can one understand the Bible?

Chapter 3. How can one be filled by the Holy Spirit ?

Chapter 4. How can One Overcome Sins, Temptations and Satan ?

Chapter 5. How to Face Difficult Circumstances ?

Chapter 6. What is the Proper Attitude for "Love" and "Marriage"?

Chapter 7. How should I live with family members?

Chapter 8. How can I successfully manage my social life, work situation and personal finance?

Chapter 9. How to handle common issues relating to "Church Life" and "Ministry".

Chapter 10. How can you share the Gospel with others?

Chapter 11. How can I know the will of God and be a witness for Christ in my daily living?

Chapter 12. How should we face sickness, old age and death.

Chapter 13. Do we need to read "Spiritual Books"?