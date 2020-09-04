Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Chopra Meditation & Well-Being for iOS

By Chopra Enterprises Corporation Free

Developer's Description

By Chopra Enterprises Corporation

Sleep better, relieve stress, and find purpose with Chopra - your total guide to well-being. Take the next step on your journey with a new set of tools for integrated and holistic self-care.

You may have heard of us, or our founder, Deepak Chopra. For 20 years, we've been empowering millions of people to balance their bodies, revive their minds, and activate their spirits.

Now, for the first time, you can easily access our expert knowledge in one easy to use app. Whether youre new to meditation and mindfulness, or you're an advanced practitioner, find your peace on a path that suits you.

Relax with our best meditations, self-care tools, tips, and practices for your well-being based on our unique wisdom and scientific research. With an extensive library of knowledge for your mind, body, and spirit, plus new meditations posted daily, Chopra is specially designed to help you discover your best you.

Transform your health & well-being by:

* Learning how to meditate

* Finding immediate relief from daily stressors

* Discovering your unique you - mind, body & spirit

* Going deeper on your journey to self-discovery and purpose

Uncover a range of popular topics including:

* Better Sleep

* Stress & Anxiety Relief

* Peace & Calm

* Confidence, Purpose & Success

* Health, Weight & Increased Energy

* Relationships & Connection

* Creativity & Consciousness

* Personal & Spiritual Growth

Chopra's complete guide to mind, body and spirit comes with:

* Nearly 500 meditations and practices representing our best tools

* A variety of well-being experts to guide your experience

* 5, 10, 20 and 30-minute sessions to suit your needs wherever you are

* Our most popular 21 Day Meditation Challenges

* Personalized content focused on parenting, students, leaders, workplace and relationships

* Daily new content

* Monthly new programs and collections

* Personalized tracking to help you build your practice - with even more customized content to come!

We believe everyone is entitled to a healthy and joyful life. Download Chopra and enhance your journey to integrated well-being.

Access your guide to well-being for free, with a selection of our signature programs, or unlock the full range of Chopra content for $69.99 annually, thats just $0.19 a day.

Read the terms and conditions here:

https://chopra.com/terms-of-use

Read the privacy policy here:

https://chopra.com/privacy-notice

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now