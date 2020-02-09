X

Chopin's music for Android

By Cygnus Software Free

I would recommend applications with the beautiful music of the Polish composer Frederic Chopin.

All songs are grouped by category are: ballads, etudes, mazurkas, nocturnes, sonatas and waltzes.

Sounds are in midi format.

The application includes a test of knowledge.

Each song can be assigned to your favorites.

Convenient and easy to use and navigate user interface.

The application includes more than 30 tracks:

ballads

g-moll, op. 23

F-dur, op. 38

As-dur, op. 47

f-moll, op. 52

etudes

c-moll, op. 10 no 12

As-dur, op. 25 no 1

c-moll, op. 25 no 12

in E major, Op. 10 no. 3, Tristesse

f-moll, op. 10 no 9

cis-moll, op. 10 no 4

mazurkas

B-dur, op. 17 no 1

B-dur, op. 7 no 1

e-dur, op. 6 no 3

fis-moll, op. 6 no 1

f-moll, op. 68 no 4

g-dur, op. 67 no 1

g-moll, op. 24 no 1

g-moll, op. 68 no 2

nocturnes

b-mol, op. 9 no 1

cis-moll, BI 49

cis-moll, op. 27 no 1

c-mol, op. Posth

des-dur, op. 27 no 2

es-dur, op. 9 no 2

sonatas

b-mol, op. 35

h-mol, op. 58 allegro

h-mol, op. 58 scherzo

h-mol, op. 58 largo

h-mol, op. 58 presto

waltzes

des-dur, op. 64 no 1

cis-mol, op. 64 no 2

es-dur, op. 18 no 1

ges-dur, op. 70 no 1

In the paid version: ads are disabled.

Be happy!

Required qualifications:

INTERNET, ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE - to display ads in the free version and support my work (you can remove the ads in the "Remove Ads")

CHECK_LICENSE - control of the pay-version license

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
