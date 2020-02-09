I would recommend applications with the beautiful music of the Polish composer Frederic Chopin.
All songs are grouped by category are: ballads, etudes, mazurkas, nocturnes, sonatas and waltzes.
Sounds are in midi format.
The application includes a test of knowledge.
Each song can be assigned to your favorites.
Convenient and easy to use and navigate user interface.
The application includes more than 30 tracks:
ballads
g-moll, op. 23
F-dur, op. 38
As-dur, op. 47
f-moll, op. 52
etudes
c-moll, op. 10 no 12
As-dur, op. 25 no 1
c-moll, op. 25 no 12
in E major, Op. 10 no. 3, Tristesse
f-moll, op. 10 no 9
cis-moll, op. 10 no 4
mazurkas
B-dur, op. 17 no 1
B-dur, op. 7 no 1
e-dur, op. 6 no 3
fis-moll, op. 6 no 1
f-moll, op. 68 no 4
g-dur, op. 67 no 1
g-moll, op. 24 no 1
g-moll, op. 68 no 2
nocturnes
b-mol, op. 9 no 1
cis-moll, BI 49
cis-moll, op. 27 no 1
c-mol, op. Posth
des-dur, op. 27 no 2
es-dur, op. 9 no 2
sonatas
b-mol, op. 35
h-mol, op. 58 allegro
h-mol, op. 58 scherzo
h-mol, op. 58 largo
h-mol, op. 58 presto
waltzes
des-dur, op. 64 no 1
cis-mol, op. 64 no 2
es-dur, op. 18 no 1
ges-dur, op. 70 no 1
In the paid version: ads are disabled.
Be happy!
Required qualifications:
INTERNET, ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE - to display ads in the free version and support my work (you can remove the ads in the "Remove Ads")
CHECK_LICENSE - control of the pay-version license
