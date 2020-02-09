I would recommend applications with the beautiful music of the Polish composer Frederic Chopin.

All songs are grouped by category are: ballads, etudes, mazurkas, nocturnes, sonatas and waltzes.

Sounds are in midi format.

The application includes a test of knowledge.

Each song can be assigned to your favorites.

Convenient and easy to use and navigate user interface.

The application includes more than 30 tracks:

ballads

g-moll, op. 23

F-dur, op. 38

As-dur, op. 47

f-moll, op. 52

etudes

c-moll, op. 10 no 12

As-dur, op. 25 no 1

c-moll, op. 25 no 12

in E major, Op. 10 no. 3, Tristesse

f-moll, op. 10 no 9

cis-moll, op. 10 no 4

mazurkas

B-dur, op. 17 no 1

B-dur, op. 7 no 1

e-dur, op. 6 no 3

fis-moll, op. 6 no 1

f-moll, op. 68 no 4

g-dur, op. 67 no 1

g-moll, op. 24 no 1

g-moll, op. 68 no 2

nocturnes

b-mol, op. 9 no 1

cis-moll, BI 49

cis-moll, op. 27 no 1

c-mol, op. Posth

des-dur, op. 27 no 2

es-dur, op. 9 no 2

sonatas

b-mol, op. 35

h-mol, op. 58 allegro

h-mol, op. 58 scherzo

h-mol, op. 58 largo

h-mol, op. 58 presto

waltzes

des-dur, op. 64 no 1

cis-mol, op. 64 no 2

es-dur, op. 18 no 1

ges-dur, op. 70 no 1

In the paid version: ads are disabled.

Be happy!

Required qualifications:

INTERNET, ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE - to display ads in the free version and support my work (you can remove the ads in the "Remove Ads")

CHECK_LICENSE - control of the pay-version license