Choose baby sex 20/21 for iOS

By Marta Ortiz $2.99

Developer's Description

By Marta Ortiz

This App details the science behind the lunar method and explains how you can dramatically increase your chances of conceiving the sex of your preference.

Its a simple and natural method, which has been used successfully by ancient civilizations like the Chaldeans. It is based on the astrological movements of the moon. According to this method, the Moon's position has a great influence on the acidity level of the vaginal fluid. On the other hand, scientific studies have indicated that the acidity of the vaginal fluid determines which of the two types of chromosomes (i.e. the X female or Y male chromosome) reaches its objective. This App indicates which days the Moon has an influence on having a boy and which days it has an influence on having a girl.

The App includes a beautiful and colourful Calendar with pink days (days where you would most likely conceive a girl) and blue days (days where you would most likely conceive a boy)

Calendar includes information for 2020

Even if you check your calendar, you might still miss that day where you have increased probability to conceive that girl or that boy you always wanted. Dont worry! This App will create events on your calendar and send you notifications and alerts to remind you the day when you should have intercourse with your partner to get pregnant with a boy or a girl depending on your preferences. No internet connection required.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

