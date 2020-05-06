Sign in to add and modify your software
Bible CUV/KJV is a convenient offline tools for brothers and sisters to read Bible.
Features:
CUV and King James
Offline Reading
Bible Places Map
Font color and size settings
Background color setting
Whole Bible Searching (Chinese and English)
Showing Search result on "Read" Tab
Copy Function
Sharing by Email
By ITChurch.hk
