Chinese & English Bible Lite for iOS

Developer's Description

Bible CUV/KJV is a convenient offline tools for brothers and sisters to read Bible.

Features:

CUV and King James

Offline Reading

Bible Places Map

Font color and size settings

Background color setting

Whole Bible Searching (Chinese and English)

Showing Search result on "Read" Tab

Copy Function

Sharing by Email

What's new in version 6.3

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 6.3

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

