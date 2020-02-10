X

China Zodiac & Love Horoscopes for Android

By TravelChinaGuide Free

China Zodiac & Love Horoscopes App, based on traditional Chinese zodiac signs, offers life reference and entertainment from the ancient Chinese astrology. You can use this app to:

- know 12 zodiac animal signs, and their personalities;

- find out your own Chinese zodiac sign;

- predict your luck in the future;

- see your compatibility with 12 zodiac signs and find your best match.

Developed by TravelChinaGuide.com, this app is the best choice for horoscope fans to experience the interesting Oriental culture. The 12-year cycle of 12 different animal signs influence people born in different years in their personality traits, career, wealth, and love.

Welcome to install this free app on your phone, to get in-depth analysis on your character, see your luck prediction, and meet your zodiac lover!

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 1.60

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
