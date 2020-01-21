X

China Fast Vpn - Free VPN Proxy & Secure Service for Android

By Freedom4Tech Free

Developer's Description

By Freedom4Tech

China Fast VPN is 100% free and unlimited VPN Proxy. You will get access to unlimited VPN proxy service for FREE. The best unlimited Free VPN proxy client for android. With China VPN you can unblock sites, WiFi hotspots, firewalls etc.. China VPN is secure and leak proof to protect your privacy. No matter if you are looking for security on public WiFi Hotspot , you can get it all with China Fast VPN.

Protect your searching and network traffic data under WiFi, hotspots, mobile data etc. You can browse anonymously and securely without being tracked. We will encrypts your data using several protocols. Enjoy private browsing.

Works with WiFi, LTE, 3G, 2G and all mobile data carriers.

China VPN connection - Connect successfully with high speed and slow speed connections.

Easy to use - Only One tap to connect with VPN proxy server.

Very Stable app - Have lots of free server to provide better VPN service.

User Terms:

By downloading and/or using this product, you acknowledge and agree to the end user license agreement and Privacy Statement at https://policy.turbo.dns-cloud.net/policy.html

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release January 21, 2020
Date Added January 21, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 18
Downloads Last Week 5
