Chimpact 1: Chuck's Adventure for iOS

By Yippee Entertainment Free

Developer's Description

By Yippee Entertainment

The original Chimpact jungle adventure - now FREE!

Luscious environments with a variety of delightful characters make Chimpact Classic top of its class. Collect gems, medallions and bananas by chucking your chimp through stunning jungle landscapes. Use bananas to add abilities to your chimp and complete all levels perfectly.

**** Game Features ****

- Chimp chucking, gem collecting, banana popping, medal earning fun for all!

- Simple, one-touch gameplay

- Four stunningly lush worlds with 12 levels each

- Two complete game modes to beat: Gem Quest and Totem Trail

- 240 challenge medallions to earn

- Eight abilities to earn and three chimps to unlock

- Beautiful environments + cute characters

- Watch your chimp monkey about when you collect full banana strings

**** Follow Chimpact ****

www.chimpact.com

www.facebook.com/Chimpact

www.twitter.com/Chimpact_Chuck

Please note that although Chimpact 1: Chuck's Adventure is completely free to play, items such as bananas, chimps and level unlocks can be purchased for real money. If youd rather not use this feature, you can disable in-app purchases in your devices settings.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0613.2

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 1.0613.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
