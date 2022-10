&Chill is a fun way to connect with new and interesting people around you. Post any activity youre interested in doing and &Chill will connect you with people nearby who want to do it too. Decide who you want to chill with and chat with them before you chill. Whether you want to Netflix&Chill, Shop&Chill, Game&Chill, or whatever, &Chill will find you someone who wants to chill that way too!How &Chill works:1. People near you post Chills with a description of what activity theyre interested in doing.2. Filter Chills by your interests, or just see what people around you are looking to do.3. Tap the Chill button to ask to join someone elses Chill.4. If that person accepts your request, you're both notified that you want to chill together! You can then chat in &Chill and decide if you want to meet up.