Good news foodies! Chilis NE India launches it's very own mobile application for North-East India region. Now you can enjoy the delicacies of Chilis from the comfort of your home or office.

Browse through the scrumptious spread of dishes and add multiple dishes to your cart. You also get to select the add-on of your choice.

Chilis takes the pleasure to reward it's loyal customers with points which you can redeem against your billed amount for future transactions. With the app, you can easily check your cumulative points and redeem to enjoy your favorite dishes.

So what are you waiting for! Invite your friends and fire up the app to order everyone's favorite dishes!

Please note that the app is only designed for all iPhone devices.