Questions and concerns about your childs health can arise day or night - even when youre at work or your doctors office is closed. But dealing with your childs illnesses, injuries and new behaviors can be easier

Childrens On Call is designed to be your go-to app for managing your childs health. It provides tools for making every day health decisions. And when your child needs care, the renowned experts at Childrens Hospital of Wisconsin are just one tap away.

Our new design supports easier access to the everyday resources you may need:

Does your child have a new symptom, injury or behavior?

Symptoms for help deciding what to do when your child is sick or hurt

Parent Advice for answers to questions about behaviors, eating and wellness

First Aid for quick reference when time is precious

Meds for help with dosages and maintaining a list of your childs medications

Where should you take your child for treatment? The following locations and services are just one tap away, if your child does need to be seen for care:

Find a Doctor search our directory to find the perfect doctor for your child

Urgent Care find a location near you for evening access

MyChart request an appointment or view your childs health record

Find our ER for when emergency care is needed

Locations quick access to Childrens facilities and points of care

Emergency quick connections to Poison Center, 911, and ERs

Want to explore more resources from Childrens?

Discover CHW helps you navigate the Childrens Hospital of Wisconsin campus

Other Apps are available to help you manage your childs health

Feedback presents a direct line for letting us know what you think

Social media ways to join the Childrens community

My Info encourages you to create a mini-profile for each of your children. This info (age, gender, doctor, pharmacy) helps the app tailor your experience and support direct connections to your doctor when you need an appointment.

Coming soon: if you would like, we can send you health tips and reminders to optimize your childs health.

Disclaimer: The information provided with this application is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment; it is for informational purposes only. Talk with your healthcare provider about any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. If you think your child may have a medical emergency, call the doctor or 911 immediately. Before using Childrens On Call, all users should read and agree with the full Disclaimer available in the application.